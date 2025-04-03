The Central Industrial Security Force ( CISF ) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Constable/ Tradesmen 2025 today, April 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1161 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification as on April 3, 2025: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer Man, Welder, Electrician, and Motor Pump Attendant). Industrial Training Institute-trained personnel will be preferred. Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for unskilled trades on or before the closing date of receipt of the online Application Form (i.e. Sweeper). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR, EWS and OBC candidates have to pay a application form of Rs 100. Candidates of SC/ST/ESM candidates are exempted from paying the application form.

Steps to apply for Constable Tradesman posts 2025

Visit the official notification cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Register and proceed with the application process for Constable Tradesman posts 2025 Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts 2025.