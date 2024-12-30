The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key in respect of the HP F&AS (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till January 4, 2025.

The candidate(s) filing an objection(s) shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per objected question in online mode for which the link will appear before the final submission of objection(s). The examination was held on December 29, 2024.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to what’s new tab Click on the answer key Save the answer key and download it Raise objections, if any

Direct link to check the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.