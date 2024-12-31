The Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2025, in 16 cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Group C, D exam schedule Name of the Post Date/Day Exam Time Driver Grade-IV January 4, 2025 10.30 am to 12.00 pm Group- ‘C’ Clerical Cadre January 4, 2025 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm Stenographer Grade III January 5, 2025 10.30 am to 12.00 pm Group- ‘D’ January 5, 2025 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm

“The Admit Card with the Exam Centre for the said Examinations (Post-Wise) is being issued online separately in due course. It is clarified that the Exam Centre(s) of a candidate having examination for more than 01 post (applied for) will be in the same city,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group C and D exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the “High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Recruitment Examinations 2024-25” link Click on the Group C and D exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Download the exam city slip and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.