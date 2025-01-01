The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) will soon begin the online application for the recruitment of the Superintendent and Junior Assistant posts. Eligible Candidates can fill out the online application through the official website www.cbse.gov.in from January 1, 2025 to January 31, 2025

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 142 posts the Superintendent and 70 posts for the Junior Assistant.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate(s) must have attained the minimum age of 18 as of the closing date of application, 31.01.2025. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved categories.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website www.cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest@CBSE tab Click on the application form Fill the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference