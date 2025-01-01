The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has released the result for the round 1 online seat allocation process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Super Specialty Entrance Test for January 2025. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

“All candidates who have been allotted an Institute from their filled choices in the 1stRound of Online Institute Allocation are required to log through the online Institute allocation portal and actively exercise the following option from 01st January 2025 to 5.00 PM till 06th January 2025. Failure to select any of the options as below will lead,” reads the official website.

How to check the AIIMS Round 1 result

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the important announcement Click on the AIIMS Round 1 result Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the AIIMS Round 1 result.