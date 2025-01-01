The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the Document Verification schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Architect posts. Eligible candidates can check the DV process through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The DV process will held on January 10, 2025 in two slots — first slot from 10:30 am and second slot will be held from 2.30 pm.

How to check the BPSC Assistant Architect DV schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the DV schedule link Download the schedule Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the BPSC Assistant Architect DV schedule.