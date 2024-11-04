The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 of Mathematics subject Classes 9-10. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

For more details, candidates can refer to the revised answer key notification.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

