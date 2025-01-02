The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the notification for the State Service Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from Jan 3, 2025, to Jan 17, 2025, till noon.

The recruitment drive aims to hire 158 posts. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2025, in two shifts. The correction window in the online application form can be done online only from January 8, 2025, to January 19, 2025. For this, a correction fee of ₹50 per session will be payable per error.

Here’s the official notification.

Age Limit

The candidates from non-uniformed posts must have completed 21 years of age but must not have completed 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025. The candidates for uniformed posts must have completed 21 years of age but must not have completed 33 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form Fill the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference