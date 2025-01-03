The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key of the CTET December 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ctet.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 5, 2025. A fee of Rs 1000 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on December 14 and 15, 2024.

“There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/ debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTET Dec 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CTET December 2025 answer key.