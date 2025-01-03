UPSC EO/AO result released at upsc.gov.in; check details here
Candidates check the results for 418 posts through the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Enforcement Officer/ Account Officer post in the Employees Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labor and Employment. Eligible candidates can check the results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 418 posts.
How to check the result
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the what’s new section
- Click on the result link
- Check the result
- Download the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.