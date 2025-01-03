The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the results for the Enforcement Officer/ Account Officer post in the Employees Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labor and Employment. Eligible candidates can check the results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 418 posts.

How to check the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the result link Check the result Download the result Take a print out for future reference

