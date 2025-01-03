The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Surgeon (General) posts under Notification No.01/MRB/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The computer-based test will be conducted on January 5, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 10.00 am (Tamil Eligibility Test), and 10.15 am to 12.15 pm (Subject Paper). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Direct link to check the exam pattern.

Steps to download Asst Surgeon admit card 2024

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Surgeon admit card 2024.