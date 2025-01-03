The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, or IIT Bombay has released the admit card for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 ( UCEED 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on January 19, 2025, from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The provisional answer key and candidate’s response will be released on January 21, 2025. The result will be declared on March 7, 2024.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.