The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined Section Officers’ (Grade ‘B’) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be held on January 11 and 12, 2025.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE, 2024 admit card link Fill the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

