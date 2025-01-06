RRB Technician Grade III answer key 2024 released; submit objections by Jan 11
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by January 11, 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Technician (Grade III) posts against CEN 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 11 up to 9.00 am. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exams were conducted from December 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024.
Steps to download Technician Grade III answer key
Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Technician Grade 3 answer key 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
