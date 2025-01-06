The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the Physical Test (PST/PET) for the posts of Fireman (Post Code: 36/24), Constable (Civil Police/AAPBn/IRBn) [Post Code: 37/24] and Lady Constable (Post Code: 38/24). Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule for the PET/PST through the official website apssb.nic.in.

The PET/PST exam will be held from January 13, 2025, to January 18, 2025. The medical exam will be held from 9.00 am and the physical examination will be held from 10.00 am. The candidates bearing roll numbers listed below shall have to mandatorily undergo a Medical Fitness test which includes a Laboratory Test and Physical Examination at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

How to check the Arunachal APSSB CSLE exam schedule

Direct link to download the Arunachal APSSB CSLE exam schedule.