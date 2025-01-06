Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Medical Officer in Grade IV of THS (Group A Gazetted) under Advt. No. 02/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in from January 10 to February 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 172 SMO posts. The applicants should hold a post graduate degree/ DNB/ post graduate diploma in any specialty recognised by NMC for not less than two year. Holders of permanent registration certificate of any State Medical Council/ NMC.

The candidates should not be more than the age of 40 years as on February 4, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to SC/ST/BPL card holder/ PwD category candidates.