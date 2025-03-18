APSC ADO registration 2025 begins at apsc.nic.in; apply for 195 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 17, 2025.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the registrations for the Agricultural Development Officer posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 17, 2025. The application fee can be paid until March 19, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 195 ADO posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: A candidate must pass B.Sc (Agriculture) or a degree declared equivalent to B.Sc (Agriculture) from a recognized University and also recognized by the Government of Assam.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|OBC/MOBC
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|SC/ST/BPL/PWBD
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to apply for ADO posts 2025
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates
Click on the APSC ADO application form link
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
