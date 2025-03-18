Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has commenced the registrations for the Agricultural Development Officer posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till April 17, 2025. The application fee can be paid until March 19, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 195 ADO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must pass B.Sc (Agriculture) or a degree declared equivalent to B.Sc (Agriculture) from a recognized University and also recognized by the Government of Assam.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%) Total Amount (Rs.) General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PWBD Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to apply for ADO posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the APSC ADO application form link Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

