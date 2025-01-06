AP SBTET result 2024 for Diploma, Pharmacy released at sbtet.ap.gov.in, direct link here
Candidates can check the exam result through the official website sbtet.ap.gov.in.
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has released the results for the Diploma and Pharmacy examinations. Eligible candidates can check the exam results through the official website sbtet.ap.gov.in.
The examination was held in the October/November, 2024.
How to check the AP SBTET result
- Visit the official website sbtet.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result
- Check the result
- Key in the required details
- Download the AP SBTET result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the AP SBTET result.
