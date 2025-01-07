The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala will release the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test November 2024 ( KTET November 2024 ) admit card tomorrow, January 8. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025, in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Direct link to KTET notification 2024.

Steps to download KTET Nov 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference