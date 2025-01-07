KTET Nov 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala will release the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test November 2024 (KTET November 2024) admit card tomorrow, January 8. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025, in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.
Steps to download KTET Nov 2024 admit card
Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.