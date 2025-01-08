The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the notification for the post of Research Officer, Gujarat Statistical Service, Class-II, under the General Administration Department. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till January 22, 2025.

The tentative date of the Preliminary Examination of General Studies is February 23, 2025. The test result is tentatively scheduled to be released in August 2025. The tentative month for interviews is November 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to advertisement tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference