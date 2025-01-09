COMEDK UGET 2025 registrations to begin on Feb 3; exams on May 10
Candidates can apply for the exam at comedk.org from February 3 to March 15, 2025.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET 2025) registration schedule. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at comedk.org from February 3 (2.00 pm) to March 15 (12.00 noon). The application correction window will open from April 11 to 14, 2025.
The admit card will be released on April 30 from 2.00 pm onwards. The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The answer key will be released on May 14. Applications can submit suggestions, if any, by May 16, 2025. The result will be declared on May 24, 2025.
Direct link to COMEDK UGET 2025 schedule.
Application Fee
|Stream
|COMEDK UGET
|BOTH COMEDK AND UNIGAUGE
|PCB
|Rs 1950+Convenience charge/fee as applicable
|Rs 3200+Convenience charge/fee as applicable
Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025
Visit the official website comedk.org
Click on the registration link and login
Proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit
Download the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.