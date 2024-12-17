The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the exam schedule of the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET 2025). As per the notification, the computer based exam will be conducted on May 10, 2025.

“COMEDK has been conducting its entrance test on the second Sunday of May every year. But because of a conflict of date with other national level examinations, the schedule had to be altered and UGET – 2025 will be conducted on Saturday the 10th May 2025. The test will be Computer Based and will be conducted on All India basis across the Country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025

Visit the official website comedk.org Click on the registration link and login Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference