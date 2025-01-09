The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the Class IX and XI Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2025-26. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on February 8, 2025.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, go to the JNVST class 9, 10 LEST admit card link Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.