The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will soon close the online application form for the Junior Administrative Assistant. Eligible candidates can fill out their online application form through the official website apsc.nic.in till today January 9, 2025, by midnight.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 14 posts. The last date to pay the application fee is January 11, 2025.

Application Fee

Category    Application fee (Rs.) Processing Fee Charged by CSC.SPV (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)  Total Amount (Rs.) 
General  Nil  40 7.20 47.2
SC/ST/OBC/IVOBC Nil  40 7.20 47.2
BPL  Nil  40 7.20 47.2
PWBD Nil  40 7.20 47.2

How to fill out the online application form

  1. Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the latest updates
  3. Click on the application form
  4. Fill the application form
  5. Save it and submit the application form
  6. Take a print out for future reference

