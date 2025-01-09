APSC JAA application window ends today; check details here
Candidates can fill out their online application form through the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will soon close the online application form for the Junior Administrative Assistant. Eligible candidates can fill out their online application form through the official website apsc.nic.in till today January 9, 2025, by midnight.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 14 posts. The last date to pay the application fee is January 11, 2025.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs.)
|Processing Fee Charged by CSC.SPV (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General
|Nil
|40
|7.20
|47.2
|SC/ST/OBC/IVOBC
|Nil
|40
|7.20
|47.2
|BPL
|Nil
|40
|7.20
|47.2
|PWBD
|Nil
|40
|7.20
|47.2
How to fill out the online application form
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the latest updates
- Click on the application form
- Fill the application form
- Save it and submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.