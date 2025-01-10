The Indian Space Research Organization Human Space Flight Centre (ISRO HSFC) has released the provisional answer key for various posts. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hsfc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 13, 2025. The computer-based test was conducted on January 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 103 vacancies.

“Click here to go to Objection Management Portal Provisional Key along with objection management is live from 09.01.2025 (10 AM) to 13.01.2025 (11.55 PM). Candidates those who have appeared for CBT may login with their credentials for viewing the key,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ISRO HSFC answer key 2024

Visit the official website hsfc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for various posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to ISRO HSFC answer key 2024.