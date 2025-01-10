The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the interview/ viva voce schedule of the Motor Vehicle Inspector under Transport Department, Assam (Advt. No. 08/ 2024). As per the notification, the interview will be conducted on January 27, 29 and 30, 2025. The reporting time is 9.00 am.

The admit card will be released at apsc.nic.in on January 21, 2025. No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post.

Candidates appearing for the interview/viva voce must bring the documents mentioned in the notification below in original along with self-attested photocopies in chronological order for verification/scrutiny on the interview day.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to candidate’s list for interview round.

Steps to download MVI interview admit card 2024

Visit the recruitment website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the MVI interview admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference