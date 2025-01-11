The Supreme Court Of India (SCI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Law Clerk cum Research Associates on short-term contractual assignment. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.sci.gov.in from January 14 to February 7, 2025.

The exam is likely to be conducted on March 9, 2025. The provisional answer key is likely to be released on March 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 90 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 32 years as on February 7, 2025.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Law Graduate having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/College/University/Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Law Clerk cum RA posts 2025

Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the Law Clerk cum Research Associate 2025 application link Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted in three phases: Part I- Multiple Choice Based Questions, testing the candidates’ ability to understand and apply the law, and comprehension skills; Part II- Subjective Written Examination, covering writing and analytical skills; Part III- Interview.