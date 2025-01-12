The Central Warehousing Corporation ( CWC ) will soon close the online application form to recruit Management Trainees, Accountants, Superintendents, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cewacor.nic.in till January 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 179 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for Management Trainee (General) posts, 13 for Management Trainee (Technical), 9 for Accountant, 22 for Superintendent (General), 81 for Junior Technical Assistant, 2 for Superintendent (General)- SRD (NE), 10 for Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (NE), and 2 for Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (UT of Ladakh).

Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for MT, Superintendent, and other posts

Visit the official website cewacor.nic.in Go to the Careers@CWC tab Click on the application link available against “(2024CO25) Advertisement No CWC/1-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2024/01” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MT, Superintendent and other posts.