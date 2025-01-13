The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Professor (Hindi) interview – 2022 under Advertisement No. 28/2022. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled for January 21, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 116 posts.

“Eligible applicants are directed to ensure that they are present at the Commission office on the day of the interview at 09.30 am. All applicants should thoroughly examine the conditions mentioned in the interview letter and ensure to follow them,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notifications tab Click on the admit card Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.