The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants May 2025 exam schedule. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website www.icai.org.

As per the notification, the registrations for the exam will commence on March 1 and conclude on March 14, 2025. The last date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 600 is March 17, 2025. The Foundation course exam will be held from May 15 to 21, 2025. The Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II will be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively.

Final examination for Group I and Group II will be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee INTERMEDIATE COURSE EXAMINATION Fee For Indian Centre(s) Single Group / Unit (All except 2) Rs 1500 Both Groups / Unit 2 Rs 2700 For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre Single Group / Unit (All except 2) US$325 Both Groups / Unit 2 US$500 For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Single Group / Unit (All except 2) US$2200 Both Groups / Unit 2 US$3400 FINAL COURSE EXAMINATION For Indian Centre(s) Single Group Rs 1800 Both Groups Rs 3300 For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre Single Group US$325 Both Groups US$550 For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Single Group Rs 2200 Both Groups Rs 4000 INTERNATIONAL TAXATION – ASSESSMENT TEST Rs 2000 FOUNDATION COURSE EXAMINATION For Indian Centre(s) Rs 1500 For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) US$325 For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Rs 2200