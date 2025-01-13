The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants May 2025 exam schedule. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website www.icai.org.

As per the notification, the registrations for the exam will commence on March 1 and conclude on March 14, 2025. The last date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 600 is March 17, 2025. The Foundation course exam will be held from May 15 to 21, 2025. The Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II will be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively.

Final examination for Group I and Group II will be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

INTERMEDIATE COURSE EXAMINATION Fee
For Indian Centre(s)
Single Group / Unit (All except 2) Rs 1500
Both Groups / Unit 2 Rs 2700
For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre
Single Group / Unit (All except 2) US$325
Both Groups / Unit 2 US$500
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
Single Group / Unit (All except 2) US$2200
Both Groups / Unit 2 US$3400
FINAL COURSE EXAMINATION
For Indian Centre(s)
Single Group Rs 1800
Both Groups Rs 3300
For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre  
Single Group US$325
Both Groups US$550
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
Single Group Rs 2200
Both Groups Rs 4000
INTERNATIONAL TAXATION – ASSESSMENT TEST Rs 2000
FOUNDATION COURSE EXAMINATION
For Indian Centre(s) Rs 1500
For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) US$325
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)  Rs 2200

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.