The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the admit card for the Chartered Accountants January Foundation Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website eservices.icai.org.

As per the notification, the Foundation exam will now be held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. However, the Intermediate exam will be conducted as per the schedule i.e., January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and January 17, 19, and 21 for Group II.

How to download the ICAI CA January 2025 admit card

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key on your details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

