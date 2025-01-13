The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the mains result for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website upsc.gov.in .

Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam will appear for the Personality Test (Interview) for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. The DAF for the interview process will begin from 20th January 2025 to 27th January 2025 till 6:00 pm.

How to check the UPSC IFS mains result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the result link Check the result Download the result PDF

Direct link to check the mains exam result.