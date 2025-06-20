UPSC ESE Prelims result 2025 declared; here's direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Engineering Services Examination 2025 Prelims result today, June 20, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam scheduled for August 10, 2025. The ESE Preliminary exam was conducted on June 8, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 457 vacancies.
Steps to download ESE Prelims result 2025
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ESE Prelims result 2025 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ESE Prelims result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.