The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the Engineering Services Examination 2025 Prelims result today, June 20, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam scheduled for August 10, 2025. The ESE Preliminary exam was conducted on June 8, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 457 vacancies .

Steps to download ESE Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE Prelims result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE Prelims result 2025.