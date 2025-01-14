HP TET Nov 2024 result declared at hpbose.org; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has declared the results of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (HP TET November 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hpbose.org.
A total of 35031 candidates applied, of which 31896 appeared for the exam and 11026 have been declared qualified. The exams were conducted from November 15 to 26, 2024. Applications were invited from September 28 to October 18, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download HP TET Nov 2024 result
Visit the official website hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the HP TET November 2024 result link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to TGT (JBT) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Shastri) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Urdu) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Punjabi) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
Direct link to TGT (LT) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Med) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Non-Med) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Arts) TET Nov 2024 final answer key.
