DGAFMS recruitment 2025: Apply for 113 Group C posts till February 6, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS/ till February 6, 2025.
The Directorate General Armed Force Medical Services (DGAFMS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Group C Civil posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS/ till February 6, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Group C posts 2025
- Visit the official website dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS/
- Click on the registration link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill the form and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Group C posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.