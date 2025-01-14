The Directorate General Armed Force Medical Services (DGAFMS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Group C Civil posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS/ till February 6, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for Group C posts 2025

Visit the official website dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS/ Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

