The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the preliminary test results for the Stenographer, Data Entry Operator, and Assistant Section Officer posts. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 26 posts. A total of 112 candidates have qualified for Stenographer posts, 644 candidates for Data Entry Operator posts, and 3905 candidates qualified for Assistant Section Officer posts.

How to check the result

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the result link A new PDF will appear on the screen Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the Stenographer posts result.

Direct link to check the Data Entry Operator posts result.

Direct link to check the Assistant Section Officer posts result.