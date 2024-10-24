The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released admit cards for the Stenographer and Office Attendant (Night Watchman, Doorman & Cleaner) posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on October 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 26 vacancies for Office Attendant (Night Watchman, Doorman & Cleaner) posts and 2 vacancies for stenographers.

Direct link to ABO/DEO exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Stenographer admit card 2024.

Direct link to Office Attendant (Night Watchman, Doorman & Cleaner) admit card 2024.