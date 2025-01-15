The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the Tentative examination calendar for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) recruitment exams for the year 2025-26. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB 2025 preliminary exam for Officer Scale I will be held on July 27, August 2, and 3. The IBPS PSB recruitment exam for 2025, for the positions of Probationary Officers (PO) Management Trainees (MT), Specialist Officers, and Customer Service Associates will be held on October 4, 5, and 11.

Here’s the official notification.

IBPS RRB Tentative Schedule Examination Officer Scale I Officer Scale II and III Office Assistants Preliminary Examination July 27, August 2, and August 3, 2025 NA August 30, September 6, and September 7, 2025 Main/ Single Examination September 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 November 9, 2025

IBPS PO, MT, CSA, SPL 2025 Examination Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) Specialist Officers (SPL) Customer Service Associates (CSA) Preliminary Examination October 4, 5, and 11, 2025 November 22 and 23, 2025 December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025 Main/ Single Examination November 29, 2025 January 4, 2026 February 1, 2026

IBPS Exam Registration

Interested candidates have to upload the following documents as per the specifications mentioned below:

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application either by using a webcam or mobile phone.