IBPS exam calendar 2025-26 released at ibps.in; check details here
Candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Tentative examination calendar for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) recruitment exams for the year 2025-26. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website ibps.in.
The IBPS RRB 2025 preliminary exam for Officer Scale I will be held on July 27, August 2, and 3. The IBPS PSB recruitment exam for 2025, for the positions of Probationary Officers (PO) Management Trainees (MT), Specialist Officers, and Customer Service Associates will be held on October 4, 5, and 11.
Here’s the official notification.
IBPS RRB Tentative Schedule
|Examination
|Officer Scale I
|Officer Scale II and III
|Office Assistants
|Preliminary Examination
|July 27, August 2, and August 3, 2025
|NA
|August 30, September 6, and September 7, 2025
|Main/ Single Examination
|September 13, 2025
|September 13, 2025
|November 9, 2025
IBPS PO, MT, CSA, SPL 2025
|Examination
|Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT)
|Specialist Officers (SPL)
|Customer Service Associates (CSA)
|Preliminary Examination
|October 4, 5, and 11, 2025
|November 22 and 23, 2025
|December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025
|Main/ Single Examination
|November 29, 2025
|January 4, 2026
|February 1, 2026
IBPS Exam Registration
Interested candidates have to upload the following documents as per the specifications mentioned below:
- Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
- Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file
- Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
- Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file
Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application either by using a webcam or mobile phone.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.