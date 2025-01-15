The Delhi Development Authority ( DDA ) has released the results for the Junior Secretariat Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website dda.gov.in

A total of 301 candidates have been shortlisted for vacancy of 125 posts. The candidates those who have qualified the written have to appear for document verification process. The schedule of the document verification will be shared later on.

How to check the result

Visit the official website dda.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest jobs tab Click on the result link Check the result PDF Download it and save it for future reference

