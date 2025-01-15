The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application form for the Fishery Officer, TFFS, Grade-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Tripura. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in until Feb 15, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 53 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Age Limit

The upper age limit to apply for this post is 40 years as of February 15, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation.

Application Fee

The candidates of General categories have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. Candidates from ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped categories have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the online application tab Click on application link Fill the application form Submit the online application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the online application.