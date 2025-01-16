The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Probationary Officers under Advt. No: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22 today, January 16, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at sbi.co.in .

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 8 and 15, 2025. The admit card is likely to be released in the third or fourth week of February 2025. The result is likely to be announced in April 2025. Phase II (Main Exam) and Phase III (Psychometric Test) are scheduled to be conducted in April/ May 2025, and May/ June 2025, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on April 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application fee for Unreserved/ EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750, whereas the applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are exempted from the fee payment.

Steps to apply for Probationary Officer posts 2024

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the PO 2024 application link Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO application form 2024.