The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has declared the preliminary exam results of the Probationary Officer posts under Advt. No: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in .

The examinations were conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 15, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies.

Phase II (Main Exam) and Phase III (Psychometric Test) are scheduled to be conducted in April/ May 2025, and May/ June 2025, respectively.

Steps to download the SBI PO Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the SBI PO Prelims result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO Prelims result 2025.