Today, January 16, is the last date to apply for the Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The last date to make changes to the form is January 18, 2025.

The exam will likely be conducted on February 15, 2025, in two shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The vacancies have been revised to 2265 from earlier notified 1170 vacancies.

Direct link to revised vacancy details.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Group 5 notification 2024.

Application Fee

The candidates of the unreserved category have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD category who are natives of the Madhya Pradesh have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

Steps to apply for Group 5 posts

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the application link (Once active) Fill the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group 5 posts 2024.