The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment to Surveyor and Foreman (Grade II) posts 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till January 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 71 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for Surveyor and 42 for Foreman (Grade II) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Surveyor: Diploma in Mining or Civil Engineering from a recognised Polytechnic Institute established by law in India. Knowledge of working in Hindi written in Devnagri and knowledge of culture of Rajasthan.

Foreman (Grade II): Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognised Polytechnic Institute established by law in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notificaton.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Surveyor/ Foreman posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab against DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF SURVEYOR AND FOREMAN (GRADE-II) -2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference