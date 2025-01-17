The Supreme Court Of India ( SCI ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Court Master (Shorthand) (Group-A Gazetted Post), Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted Posts) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.sci.gov.in .

“Candidates who have applied for more than one post are required to login, download and bring separate Admit Card for each post to the test centre failing which they will not be allowed entry for the post for which Admit Card has not been brought,” reads the notification.

The exam will be conducted on January 21, 2025, for each post at 23 cities across the nation. The recruitment drive aims to fill 107 vacancies, of which 31 vacancies are for Court Master posts, 33 for Senior Personal Assistant posts, and 43 for Personal Assistant posts.

Steps to download SCI admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the SPA, PA, and Court Master admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SCI admit card 2025.