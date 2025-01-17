SCI admit card 2024 out for PA, SPA and other posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sci.gov.in.
The Supreme Court Of India (SCI) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Court Master (Shorthand) (Group-A Gazetted Post), Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted Posts) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.sci.gov.in.
“Candidates who have applied for more than one post are required to login, download and bring separate Admit Card for each post to the test centre failing which they will not be allowed entry for the post for which Admit Card has not been brought,” reads the notification.
The exam will be conducted on January 21, 2025, for each post at 23 cities across the nation. The recruitment drive aims to fill 107 vacancies, of which 31 vacancies are for Court Master posts, 33 for Senior Personal Assistant posts, and 43 for Personal Assistant posts.
Steps to download SCI admit card 2024
Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
Click on the SPA, PA, and Court Master admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SCI admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.