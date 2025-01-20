The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2024 (UGC NET December 2024) for 17 subjects. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on January 21 and 27, 2025. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET December 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e – mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET admit card (Jan 21 and 27).