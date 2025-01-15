The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam schedule of the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ) for 17 subjects. As per the notification, the exams will be conducted on January 21 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and January 27 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The revised admit card will be displayed on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference