Anna University, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) notification. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu from January 24 to February 21, 2025.

TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) will be conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) will be held on March 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Programme SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu Others TANCET - M.C.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 TANCET - M.B.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. (* inclusive of Counselling Charges for admission)

Rs 900

Rs 1800

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.