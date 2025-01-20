The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for the Assistant Phase I recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in .

The Tier I (Preliminary) online examination will be conducted on January 27, 2025, and the Tier II (Main) online examination will be held on March 2, 2025. The Preliminary exam will be conducted for 60 minutes. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant posts.

Steps to download Assistant admit card 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - 2024 Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant admit card 2024.